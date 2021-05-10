Karnataka

Man booked under POCSO

A resident of Kukke Subrahmanya was booked for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old Dalit girl. The police have taken him into custody.

The Subrahmanya police said Arun, a resident of Yenekallu, was accused of sexually assaulting the girl in a room of a lodge in Kadaba taluk. The incident came to light when the girl went to a hospital and the doctors said she was pregnant.

On the complaint by the girl, Arun was booked under provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The Assistant Superintendent of Police (Puttur) will investigate the case.

