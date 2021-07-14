Man booked on the charge of killing his daughters

Belagavi

14 July 2021 19:20 IST

The police have booked a resident of Kangrali Khurd village on the charge of killing his daughters by poisoning them on Wednesday. The police suspected that he was upset over rumours of black magic being carried out near his house.

Anil Chandrakant Bandekar (35) consumed poison after poisoning his daughters Anjali (8) and Ananya (4), when his wife was not home. Later, his wife who saw that her daughters were dead but her husband was writhing in pain, called her neighbours who alerted the police.

Anil Bandekar was shifted to the District Hospital where he is recovering.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Narayan Rao Baramani said that the motive behind the offence is not known. “We have filed a case against the accused in the APMC Police Station and investigation is on,” he said.

Some villagers told the police that the family was depressed following rumours that some enemies had performed black magic in front of their house. They told us that Anil Bandekar was depressed. More details will be available in a few days, a police officer said.