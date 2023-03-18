ADVERTISEMENT

Man booked on charge of sexually assaulting patient at GIMS

March 18, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A 40-year old man was booked on the charge of sexually assaulting a 36-year-old patient admitted at Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Kalaburagi late on Friday.

The accused was identified as Mehboob Pasha of Islamabad colony in the city.

Based on video footage captured by a patient attender, the Brahmapur police has registered a case and arrested Pasha.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim was getting treatment at GIMS for the last six months.

Police Commissioner R. Chetan, speaking to presspersons, said that the Brahmapur police have registered a case on the basis of a complaint lodged by GIMS staff nurse Akka Mahadevi.

Mr. Chetan said that the department would conduct enquiry about duty doctors and over the security lapses at GIMS and submit a report.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US