Karnataka

Man booked for holding out threat to CM

Bidar Police have filed a case against a man for issuing a threat against Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in a Facebook post.

Basavaraj Nagaral was booked at the Manhalli Police Station in Bidar.

BJP leader Ghaleppa Chettalli has filed a complaint stating that a threat has been issued against the Chief Minister on social media.

Basavaraj Nagaral has in his Facebook post stated that “Mr. Yediyurappa will be killed on February 20, if he fails to fulfil the Panchamasali demand for 2A category status.” He has also used abusive terms against the Chief Minister.

