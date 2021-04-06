Man booked after he shares video clip of woman

KALABURAGI

06 April 2021 20:28 IST

The Gulbarga University Police registered a case against a man for sharing an objectionable video on a WhatsApp group here on Tuesday.

According to a complaint, Library Superintendent of Gulbarga University Sharanappa Makund is said to have asked a woman, working on contract in the library, to share her nude video clip with the offer of a permanent job.

On March 22, Mr. Makund called up the woman and said that very soon the university will be recruiting for permanent posts and he also promised the woman a permanent job for her. Again on March 24 night, Mr. Makund called her up and demanded that she send a nude video of her’s.

In the hope that she would get a permanent job, the woman followed what he said. Later, the accused shared her video on a WhatsApp group, and it now gone viral on several other WhatsApp groups.

Gulbarga University Police have booked Mr. Makund under Section 292 (distribution of obscene material), Section 407 (criminal breach of trust), Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and Section 354A (outraging the modesty of a woman).