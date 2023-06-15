Man bludgeons father to death

June 15, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Magadi road police have booked a 26-year-old man who bludgeoned his father to death over a domestic row at his house early on Thursday.

Chethan, a housekeeping staff at a private firm, was living with his parents Gangaraju, 50, Sarojamma, and younger brother Kiran. According to the police, Gangaraju, a wall painter by profession, was irregular to work and an alcoholic. He would come home drunk and quarrel with his family.

Chethan used to warn him to stay away from alcohol. On Wednesday night, the duo fought over the issue. After the fight, Gangaraju went out of the house to sleep. A furious Chethan bludgeoned Gangaraju to death with a heavy stone while he was sleeping. He carried the body in an autorickshaw to the hospital and brought it back an hour later.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumtaz, 52, a neighbour, allegedly saw Chethan crushing his father to death. In her complaint, Mumtaz said Gangaraju used to harass his family everyday. Unable to bear it, Chethan may have carried out the murder, she told the police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.