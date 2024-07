A 30-year-old man was bludgeoned to death with a stone by unknown persons at Bheema Hosahalli village of Chincholi taluk in Kalaburagi district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Mahesh, a native of Kusrampalli hamlet in Chincholi taluk. The police are yet to ascertain the cause of the brutal killing.

The Chincholi police have registered a case and efforts are on to nab the accused.