September 25, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - Belagavi

Unidentified men bludgeoned a 35-year-old man to death in Adahalli village near Athani in Belagavi district on Sunday.

Malu Yamagar was found dead on a roadside tract outside the village. His head was crushed with a stone, the police said. A case has been registered.