Man blackmails woman with private videos; demands bitcoins as ransom

A 32-year-old software engineer working in a reputed IT firm filed a complaint with the Whitefield Cyber Crime police that a man was blackmailing her with private videos demanding ransom in the form of bitcoins.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case under Information Technology Act, 2000, and efforts are on to track down the accused identified as Dhanush Kumar.

In her complaint, the victim said the accused contacted her on mobile phone and sent two links of her private videos .

The accused later called the victim on her phone and abused her and demanded ransom in the form of bitcoins. The accused allegedly also shared the video links with a male friend of the victim and threatened to share them with her family and friends if the ransom was not paid.

The victim in her complaint suspect the involvement of her male friend with whom the accused had shared the private videos. Based on the complaint, the police are trying to track down Dhanush Kumar and also probing the link between him and the friend of the victim.