Man bites off wife’s finger over domestic row in Bengaluru

August 03, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The police have set a manhunt for a private firm employee who allegedly bit off the finger of his wife and chewed it in rage over a domestic row in Konanakunte on Friday.

According to the police, the accused Vijay Kumar married Pushpa, 23 years ago, and the couple have a son. Vijay Kumar used to harass her frequently following which Pushpa would go to her parents’ house. Vijay Kumar would ask her to come back but she would refuse.

On Friday, Vijay Kumar went to his in-laws’ house, and asked her to return, but Pushpa refused. Enraged by this, Vijay Kumar assaulted her and bit off her finger, and chewed it in rage stating that she will have the same fate if she did not return.

Family members rushed to her aid after she howled for help and took her to the hospital where he is being treated .

The accused soon fled the scene threatening her with dire consequences. Based on the medico legal case, the police have registered a case against Vijay Kumar charging him under domestic violence, assault and criminal intimidation.