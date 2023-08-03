HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man bites off wife’s finger over domestic row in Bengaluru

August 03, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The police have set a manhunt for a private firm employee who allegedly bit off the finger of his wife and chewed it in rage over a domestic row in Konanakunte on Friday.

According to the police, the accused Vijay Kumar married Pushpa, 23 years ago, and the couple have a son. Vijay Kumar used to harass her frequently following which Pushpa would go to her parents’ house. Vijay Kumar would ask her to come back but she would refuse.

On Friday, Vijay Kumar went to his in-laws’ house, and asked her to return, but Pushpa refused. Enraged by this, Vijay Kumar assaulted her and bit off her finger, and chewed it in rage stating that she will have the same fate if she did not return.

Family members rushed to her aid after she howled for help and took her to the hospital where he is being treated .

The accused soon fled the scene threatening her with dire consequences. Based on the medico legal case, the police have registered a case against Vijay Kumar charging him under domestic violence, assault and criminal intimidation.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.