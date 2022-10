Video | Man bike washed away in flooded road in Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau October 13, 2022 13:59 IST

A young farmer was washed away, along with his bike, in a stream in Sanikoppa village in Belagavi district on October 13, 2022

A young farmer was washed away, along with his bike, in a stream in Sanikoppa village in Belagavi district on October 13, 2022

Puttesh Jadagannanavar, a young farmer, was washed away along with his bike in a stream in Sanikoppa village in Belagavi district on October 13, 2022. He was rescued later, but he lost his bike.



Our code of editorial values