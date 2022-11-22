  1. EPaper
Man behind robbery during Dasara nabbed

November 22, 2022 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A family from Chamarajanagar who had come to Mysuru to glimpse Dasara events in September-October this year were upset as the gold ornaments they had kept in their car was robbed.

In over a month’s time, the police have cracked the case, bringing a big relief to the family as one person who was allegedly behind the robbery has been arrested, according to a release here.

Police said the family visited the Dasara flower show after keeping the valuables inside a bag in the car. On returning from the show, they found the bag containing the valuables missing.

The family lodged a complaint with the Nazarabad police which began an investigation.

The police on November 19 arrested a person allegedly behind the crime and recovered from him 163 grams of gold ornaments worth ₹7 lakh.

