Man beaten up over divorce proceedings in Vijayapura district

December 22, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A man was beaten up by his estranged wife’s relatives as they were upset with him for starting divorce proceedings against her in Muddebihal of Vijayapura district on Friday.

Mahesh Nandihal of Roodagi village has complained to the Muddebihal Police that his wife’s relatives Muttappa Biradar, Basappa Biradar, Channamma Biradar and Eeramma Biradar cornered him outside the taluk court, tied him to an electricity pole and beat him up.

The accused have been arrested.

“The in-laws were upset that Mahesh Nandihal issued a notice and started divorce proceedings just seven months after marriage. And, he suspected his wife’s character as she became pregnant in seven months. This angered the girl’s parents,” a police officer said.

A case has been registered.

