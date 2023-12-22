GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man beaten up over divorce proceedings in Vijayapura district

December 22, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A man was beaten up by his estranged wife’s relatives as they were upset with him for starting divorce proceedings against her in Muddebihal of Vijayapura district on Friday.

Mahesh Nandihal of Roodagi village has complained to the Muddebihal Police that his wife’s relatives Muttappa Biradar, Basappa Biradar, Channamma Biradar and Eeramma Biradar cornered him outside the taluk court, tied him to an electricity pole and beat him up.

The accused have been arrested.

“The in-laws were upset that Mahesh Nandihal issued a notice and started divorce proceedings just seven months after marriage. And, he suspected his wife’s character as she became pregnant in seven months. This angered the girl’s parents,” a police officer said.

A case has been registered.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.