Parents of a minor girl beat up a 55-year-old man accusing him of sexually assaulting their daughter in a village of Belagavi district on Wednesday.

The accused, Asif Bagwan, is said to have sexually assaulted the 10-year-old girl by offering her some money to buy chocolates.

The girl’s parents came to know of this and beat up the accused. They also took him to the police station. A case was registered under PoCSO Act on Thursday, the police said.