January 12, 2024 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - Belagavi

Irate villagers stripped a 40-year-old man and beat him up after tying him to an electricity pole in a village near Ranebennur in Haveri district on Wednesday, after accusing him of sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl.

The police rescued him and took him to hospital.

Villagers have demanded that the accused be arrested and tried under PoCSO Act.

A case has been registered, the police have said.

