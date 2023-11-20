ADVERTISEMENT

Man attempts to murder his wife in police station in Hassan

November 20, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - Shivamogga

He attempted to slit her neck with a knife for filing a complaint against him

The Hindu Bureau

The woman had accused her husband of torture.  | Photo Credit: Illustration by Satheesh Vellinezhi

A person allegedly attempted to murder his wife at the Women Police Station in Hassan on November 19.

Shilpa, 23, who suffered serious injuries in the attack, is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Hassan. Her husband, Harish of Bittagowdanahalli near Hassan, 37, has been arrested by the police.

The couple has been married for six years. Shilpa had complained to the Women Police Station of torture by her husband. The police had called him for questioning.

As Shilpa refused to go back to her husband’s house, Sub-Inspector B.S. Uma decided to send her to a women’s care centre - Mahila Santhwana Kendra - in Hassan. While the police were busy with the paperwork, around 1.30 p.m., Harish attacked his wife with a knife that he was carrying. He attempted to slit her neck for filing a complaint against him.

The police took Shilpa to a private hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

Hassan Superintendent of Police Mohammed Sujeetha said the police had registered a case against Harish. He has been arrested.

