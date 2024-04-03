ADVERTISEMENT

Man attempts to end life before judge of High Court of Karnataka

April 03, 2024 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The man made a submission in court before pulling out a sharp object and slashing his throat

The Hindu Bureau

The incident exposed a lapse on the part of the security personnel posted at the High Court of Karnataka in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: File photo

A 51-year-old man allegedly attempted to end his life in front of a judge of the High Court of Karnataka in Bengaluru on April 3.

The man, Srinivas, made a submission before the judge. Then, he pulled out a sharp object and slashed his throat. Panicked court staff rushed him to Bowring hospital where he is undergoing treatment in the ICU.

The incident exposed a lapse on the part of the security personnel as Srinivas managed to get a sharp object inside the court hall despite multiple security checks. Based on the judge’s directions, the Registrar General of the high court has initiated a probe to ascertain lapses, if any, on the part of the security personnel.

The Vidhana Soudha police have taken up a case.

(Those having distress or suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on 104 for help)

