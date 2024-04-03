Man attempts to end life before judge of High Court of Karnataka

A 51-year-old man allegedly attempted to end his life in front of a judge of the High Court of Karnataka in Bengaluru on April 3.
The man, Srinivas, made a submission before the judge. Then, he pulled out a sharp object and slashed his throat. Panicked court staff rushed him to Bowring hospital where he is undergoing treatment in the ICU.
The incident exposed a lapse on the part of the security personnel as Srinivas managed to get a sharp object inside the court hall despite multiple security checks. Based on the judge’s directions, the Registrar General of the high court has initiated a probe to ascertain lapses, if any, on the part of the security personnel.
The Vidhana Soudha police have taken up a case.
(Those having distress or suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on 104 for help)