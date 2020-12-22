Man attacks young woman in Hubballi

Condition of victim said to be serious

A young man, reportedly jilted by a young woman he was in love with, attacked her in broad daylight with a lethal weapon in Hubballi, Karnataka, on Monday.

The condition of the young woman, who suffered severe injuries, is said to be serious.

On the way to work

The accused, identified as Ismail Kunkur, an auto driver, attacked the young woman with a machete at Deshpande Nagar in Hubballi, when she was on her way to a jewellery shop where she works.

A motorcyclist approached the accused and took him aside, saving the woman from further harm.

Soon, the police arrived and took the accused into custody. The injured woman was then rushed to hospital.

The woman, identified as Ayesha, is a native of Morab village in Navalgund taluk. She had shifted to Hubballi with her mother almost a decade ago.

According to police sources, Ismail Kunkur had befriended her and the couple used to meet on a regular basis.

However, the young woman had reportedly started to avoid Ismail Kunkur, which angered him. On Monday, he had come with the motive to kill her.

Police Commissioner Labhu Ram and others visited the spot. The Hubballi Suburban Police have registered a case.