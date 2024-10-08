GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man, associate stab another in Gadag

Published - October 08, 2024 08:11 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A man and his associate stabbed another who tried to have a relationship with his sister in Gadag.

Mohammad Ruhan and his associate, S. Dadapeer, stabbed 25-year-old Jaffer Jamadar in Gadag on Sunday.

Jamadar, who suffered serious injuries, was initially admitted to Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS).

Later, he was shifted to Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute in Hubballi where he is recovering.

Ruhan was upset with Jamadar for carrying on a relationship with his sister. Ruhan is absconding. Dadapeer has been arrested. A case has been registered.

Published - October 08, 2024 08:11 pm IST

