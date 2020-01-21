Karnataka

Man assaulted by mob dies

A man, who was allegedly beaten up by a mob on charge of stealing sheep at Belavatha on the outskirts of Mysuru on Sunday, has died. He was identified as Jaheer, 33.

The police said some people chased Jaheer who was driving an autorickshaw on suspicion of stealing the sheep and the vehicle overturned near Belavatha. The crowd allegedly beat up Jaheer, who died while being taken to hospital. The body was later shifted to K.R. Hospital here for post-mortem.

Karthik, 24, who was present with the deceased in the autorickshaw, fled from the spot. The police handed over the sheep found in the vehicle during the incident to the person owning them. So far, no arrests have been made.

Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna told The Hindu that a murder case has been booked against unknown persons and investigations are under way. “We are ascertaining the cause of death although the man was assaulted by the crowd on the charge of stealing sheep. The post-mortem report was awaited to proceed further in the case,” he added.

