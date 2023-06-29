ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested, trying to rape mentally challenged woman

June 29, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A construction labourer has been arrested for allegedly trying to rape a woman with mental disabilities at Annapoorneshwari Nagar. 

The arrested has been identified as Zabiullah, 30, hailing from Tamil Nadu and working as a construction labourer in the city, and living in a shed in D Group Layout.

On June 22, around 11.40 a.m., he allegedly assaulted and tried to rape the victim living nearby but fled the scene when passers-by rushed to help the woman. Annapoorneshwari Nagar police identified him through CCTV footage from the area and arrested him recently. 

CONNECT WITH US