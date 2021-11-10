Man arrested on murder charge

Hassan

10 November 2021 03:20 IST

A person allegedly murdered his mother at Bullapura in Shivamogga taluk on Monday night. Devaraj, 27, the accused allegedly strangulated his mother Vanajakshi Bai to death after a heated argument.

Devaraj often picked up arguments with his parents. He came late in the evening in an inebriated state and picked up a quarrel with his mother. He hit his mother and then strangulated her to death, according to his father Lokesh Naik, who has filed a complaint.

The Shivamogga Rural Police, who registered the case, arrested the accused on Tuesday.

Advertising

Advertising