Karnataka

Man arrested on murder charge

A person allegedly murdered his mother at Bullapura in Shivamogga taluk on Monday night. Devaraj, 27, the accused allegedly strangulated his mother Vanajakshi Bai to death after a heated argument.

Devaraj often picked up arguments with his parents. He came late in the evening in an inebriated state and picked up a quarrel with his mother. He hit his mother and then strangulated her to death, according to his father Lokesh Naik, who has filed a complaint.

The Shivamogga Rural Police, who registered the case, arrested the accused on Tuesday.


