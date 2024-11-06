 />
Man arrested in theft case; gold worth over ₹16.5 lakh recovered

Published - November 06, 2024 08:53 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Bhadravati police arrested a 27-year-old man, who earlier worked in the IT sector in Bengaluru, in connection with a theft case and recovered gold worth over ₹16.5 lakh that he had melted from him.

The police arrested S.S. Nithin, a resident of Keshavapura Extension in Bhadravathi on November 3 and recovered 259 grams of gold from him.

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar, on Wednesday, informed the media that Vinod G.R. of Hosamane Extension in Bhadravathi had filed a complaint with police on August 21 stating that unknown people took away 400 grams of gold ornaments from his place between August 15 and 21 and when the family was not in town.

The team of police that included CPI Srishyala Kumar, PSI Krishna Kumar B. Mane, and their staff succeeded in cracking the case and arrested the accused, who also stayed in the same locality.

The accused is a distant relative of the complainant. The police said that he was earlier working for an IT company in Bengaluru. At present he had no job.

