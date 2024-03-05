ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested in Surpur for issuing threat to PM, Uttar Pradesh CM

March 05, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau

Accused Mohammed Rasool Kaddare of Rangampet in Surpur is seen holding a weapon. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Surpur Police on Monday arrested a 40-year-old man on the charge of issuing a threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Javed Inamdar told The Hindu that Mohammad Rasool Kaddare, a native of Rangampet in Surpur and working in Hyderabad of Telangana, posted a video on social media in which he is saying that he will, if the Congress were to come to power at the Centre, carry out his threat.

A case was registered under Section 505(1)(B) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of the Arms Act, he added.

And, the accused was arrested and produced before court which remanded him in judicial custody, Mr. Inamdar said.

