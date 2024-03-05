GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested in Surpur for issuing threat to PM, Uttar Pradesh CM

March 05, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau
Accused Mohammed Rasool Kaddare of Rangampet in Surpur is seen holding a weapon.

Accused Mohammed Rasool Kaddare of Rangampet in Surpur is seen holding a weapon. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Surpur Police on Monday arrested a 40-year-old man on the charge of issuing a threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Javed Inamdar told The Hindu that Mohammad Rasool Kaddare, a native of Rangampet in Surpur and working in Hyderabad of Telangana, posted a video on social media in which he is saying that he will, if the Congress were to come to power at the Centre, carry out his threat.

A case was registered under Section 505(1)(B) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of the Arms Act, he added.

And, the accused was arrested and produced before court which remanded him in judicial custody, Mr. Inamdar said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.