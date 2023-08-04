Man arrested in Mangaluru for derogatory post on Hindu god

August 04, 2023 04:54 am | Updated 01:57 am IST - MANGALURU

The Cyber Economic and Narcotic Crime (CEN) sleuths arrested Mohammed Salman, 22, of Bikarnakatte, for his alleged derogatory post on a Hindu god.

The case was registered against Salman under Sections 67 of the Information Technology Act and under Sections 153 (A) and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code for his alleged derogatory post on Instagram.

Salman was arrested on Thursday August 3, 2023. He was produced before the 7th Judicial Magistrate First Class Court, which remanded him in judicial custody, the police said.

