Man arrested in ‘gold missing’ case

Belagavi

07 June 2021 19:00 IST

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officers have arrested one person in connection with a case of gold missing from police custody.

Kiran Veerangoudar was arrested by the CID and brought to Sankeshwar, where a conspiracy in the theft was hatched.

He is among the many suspected to be involved in the case wherein 4.9 kilograms of gold went missing from a car parked in the Yamakanamaradi Police Station.

CID is looking into allegations that some police officers may be involved in the conspiracy.

The accused has been booked under various sections of the IPC, including 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 471(using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and 176 (omission to give notice or information to public servant by person legally bound to give it) read with Cr.PC 565 (punishment for failure to divulge information).

He was produced before a magistrate in Sankeshwar on Monday.

CID sources said that a team led by Superintendent of Police Raghavendra Hegde and Deputy Superintendent of Police B. Ramachandra interrogated the accused. The sleuths were trailing him for some weeks. They were keeping record of the movement and transactions of the Hubballi-based businessman. They found that he was staying in the house of a close relative in Hangal in Haveri district.

“Our team visited Hangal town and he was caught by surprise. He was brought to Sankeshwar where the First Information Report was registered,’’ a senior officer said.