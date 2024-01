January 22, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Gadag District Police on Monday arrested a man for posting an edited image of Ram Mandir on social media.

The arrested has been identified as Tajuddin Dafedar, a resident of Gajendragad in Gadag district. The accused posted the edited photo of Ram Temple on his Facebook page.

According to Police Sub-Inspector of Gajendragad Somanagouda Goudar, based on a complaint by Ravi Kalal, the accused was arrested on the charge of trying to create communal tension.

