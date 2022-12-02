Man arrested in double murder case

December 02, 2022 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau

The police arrested a man from Kachapur village in Shorapur taluk of district on Thursday on the charge of murdering his wife and another man, on the suspicion that they were involved in an extra marital affair.

The accused, Mallanna, is said to have seen his wife, 30-year-old Basamma, with 35-year-old Nadagowda in a cotton field and suspected they had had an extra marital affair.

He is said to have beaten them with a stone and also attacked them with a sickle. Both Basamma and Nadagowda died on the spot, the police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police of Shorapur T. Manjunath and others visited the spot. Kembhavi Police have registered a case.

Man kills baby girl

A man killed his nine-month-old baby girl (Tanushree) under the influence of alcohol at Baddepalli village in Gurmitkal taluk of the Yadgir on Thursday. The accused said to be an alcoholic committed the crime when his wife had gone to field for work.

According to Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy, the accused, Ramu, strangled his daughter to death after she started crying. Savitramma has lodged a complaint against her husband. A case has been registered in the Saidapur Police Station.

