Man arrested in connection with boy’s murder

April 04, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The Bendigeri Police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of an eight-year-old boy. And, it has now come to light that the accused was known to the victim.

The accused has been identified as Ravi Ballari, a resident of Settlement Locality in Hubballi.

According to sources, the accused slapped the boy in anger as he kept on asking him for money, leading to his death.

To cover up the crime, the accused then threw the body near a bush in a playground, removed the clothes and made wound marks on the body.

The police have taken up further investigation.

Nadeem Sab, the eight-year old boy had gone missing from his grandparents house in Hubballi on Thursday last. He was found dead on Friday. The boy had actually come to his grandmother’s house for vacation.

