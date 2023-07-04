HamberMenu
Man arrested in a few hours of double murder

July 04, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Belagavi Police on Tuesday arrested a 45-year-old man on the charge of killing his wife and another man in Akkatangerahal village in Belagavi district, as the accused suspected that the two victims were having an illicit relationship.

Yallappa Malagi, the police said, killed his 42-year-old wife Renuka Malagi and Mallikarjun Jagadar, a resident of the village.

Yallappa Malagi killed his wife at home and then went to Mallikarjun Jagadar’s house in the village where he found the victim bathing outside the house.

Yallappa Malagi then attacked Mallikarjun Jagadar with a machete and left him bleeding to death.

A case has been registered by the Ankalagi Police. The accused was arrested in a few hours of the crime.

Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Patil and other senior officers visited the villages.

