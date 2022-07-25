Man arrested, ganja leaves seized

:

Soraba Police arrested a person and seized 1.17 kg of dry ganja leaves from him at Halagalale village in Sorab taluk on Sunday evening. The arrested has been identified as Ajeej Ur Rahman, 32, a resident of Nehru Nagar in Sagar.

The police caught him while patrolling the road connecting Soraba and Sagar. On a tip-off, the police stopped his car and found the ganja in his vehicle. The value of the seized ganja has been estimated to be over ₹35,000. The police have resigered a case against him under the NDPS Act.