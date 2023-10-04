HamberMenu
Man arrested for threatening CBI public prosecutor in Soujanya murder case

The accused alleged that Mr. Perla had taken a huge bribe to derail the Soujanya murder case, and said he would soon come out with documentary evidence

October 04, 2023 05:30 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The site where last rites of deceased victim was performed in Pangala of Dharmasthala.

The site where last rites of deceased victim was performed in Pangala of Dharmasthala. | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH H.S.

The Hebbal police on Saturday, September 30, arrested a man on the charges of threatening senior Public Prosecutor of CBI related to the Soujanya murder case on social media.

Based on the complaint filed by Shivananda Perla, the police tracked down the accused Mahaveer Jain and arrested him after booking him under various sections of IT Act, 2000 and for criminal intimidation. He was questioned by the police and later released on bail .

The accused used to operate a social media account in the name of Deepak Shetty and had put up an objectionable post, misusing the photograph of Mr. Perla when he was posing in front of the CBI office. The accused alleged that Mr. Perla had taken a huge bribe to derail the Soujanya murder case. The accused had said he will soon come out with documentary evidence of the bribe taken in the case.

During the questioning, the accused confessed to what he had done and later apologised for the post. However Mr. Perla suspected that there are many people working against him and were targeting him for fighting Soujanya’s case and supporting her family. Mr. Perla said that he would approach he government for a security cover and also demand a detailed probe into the case.

