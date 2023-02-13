ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for strangling his two children to death

February 13, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

The Deodurg Police booked a man on the charge of killing his two sons by strangling their necks as he suspected his wife’s character, in Jaklerdoddi village in Deodurg taluk of Raichur district on Saturday.

The police, who quoted a complaint lodged by Prabhavathi as saying, said that the man’s wife has accused Ningappa of killing her two sons as he suspected her character.

The victims were identified as five-year-old Shivaraj and three-year-old Raghavendra.

“On an earlier occasion, he threatened that he will kill the children saying that they were born through an illicit relationship,” Prabhavathi has said in the complaint.

The police have arrested the accused Ningappa.

A case has been registered in the Deodurg Police Station.

