HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested for strangling his two children to death

February 13, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

The Deodurg Police booked a man on the charge of killing his two sons by strangling their necks as he suspected his wife’s character, in Jaklerdoddi village in Deodurg taluk of Raichur district on Saturday.

The police, who quoted a complaint lodged by Prabhavathi as saying, said that the man’s wife has accused Ningappa of killing her two sons as he suspected her character.

The victims were identified as five-year-old Shivaraj and three-year-old Raghavendra.

“On an earlier occasion, he threatened that he will kill the children saying that they were born through an illicit relationship,” Prabhavathi has said in the complaint.

The police have arrested the accused Ningappa.

A case has been registered in the Deodurg Police Station.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.