Man arrested for stealing valuables from relative’s house

February 09, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Jayanagar police on Thursday arrested a 53-year-old electrician for allegedly stealing 300 gm of gold ornaments and cash worth ₹40,000 from his relative’s house on Sunday.

The accused, Ramesh L., is a resident of Vishweshwaraiah Layout in Kengeri. The complainant, Prakash K.S., alleged that he left home around 8.30 a.m. for work and received a call from his neighbour an hour later that the front door was ajar.

Prakash rushed to his residence and found that the door and lock were not broken. On checking the house, he found that the bag containing the valuables and cash was missing.

Jayanagar Inspector T. Radhakrishna zeroed in on Ramesh who visited Prakash’s house and took a spare key six months ago and kept it back after he got a duplicate key. He stole the valuables using the duplicate key after watching Prakash‘s daily routine, the police said.

