Man arrested for stealing valuables from in-laws’ house

November 21, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Halasuru police arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly stealing gold valuables from his in-laws’ house after they went out of station a few days ago.

Pradeep Kumar was unemployed and his in-laws had kept him away due to his bad habits. Pradeep came to know that the family had gone to Kanyakumari on vacation. He broke open the house and stole gold valuables worth ₹2.3 lakh.

Luck ran out when the neighbours noticed Pradeep moving around the house suspiciously and recorded his movement on their mobile phones and alerted his in-laws. They filed a complaint with the police.

The police tracked down the accused and recovered the valuables which he had pawned at a jewellery shop in KGF. The accused was booked for theft and remanded to judicial custody.