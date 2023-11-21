HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested for stealing valuables from in-laws’ house

November 21, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Halasuru police arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly stealing gold valuables from his in-laws’ house after they went out of station a few days ago.

Pradeep Kumar was unemployed and his in-laws had kept him away due to his bad habits. Pradeep came to know that the family had gone to Kanyakumari on vacation. He broke open the house and stole gold valuables worth ₹2.3 lakh.

Luck ran out when the neighbours noticed Pradeep moving around the house suspiciously and recorded his movement on their mobile phones and alerted his in-laws. They filed a complaint with the police.

The police tracked down the accused and recovered the valuables which he had pawned at a jewellery shop in KGF. The accused was booked for theft and remanded to judicial custody.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.