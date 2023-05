May 20, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - MYSURU

The Periyapatna police have arrested a man and recovered from him six motorcycles and one tractor, valued around ₹8 lakh.

The police, investigating a complaint of a motorcycle theft from Kaggundi Tobacco Board office in February this year, arrested the man, who hails from Kestur village in K.R. Nagar taluk, on Thursday.

During interrogation, he confessed to have stolen not only the motorcycle from Kaggundi, but also one tractor and five other motorcycles.

