Man arrested for stealing sandalwood 

City police have arrested a 26-year-old bedsheet salesman for allegedly felling and stealing a sandalwood tree in Doddathoguru in Electronics City police station limits.

The arrested Venkatesh hails from Mandya and had come to the city six months ago and was selling bedsheets on the footpath in Doddathoguru to make a living. Meanwhile, he observed a lone sandalwood tree on a farm by the road in the area. He along with two of his associates allegedly felled the tree and stole it on the night of July 6.

He was arrested recently based on CCTV footage and other technical evidence. He reportedly confessed to having sold the sandalwood to a person in Hassan. Police have now recovered ₹7 lakh worth 26 kg of sandalwood logs from him. Two of his associates involved in the crime are still at large.

