Man arrested for stealing father’s money

Hassan police have arrested a person on charges of stealing money belonging to his father. Ranganath, a resident of Rajghatta in Hassan, allegedly took away ₹13.2 lakh that his father Rangaswamy had kept at his home in Doddaladahalli in Shantigrama Hobli.

Hassan Rural Police had received a complaint on April 23 from Rangaswamy alleging that unknown people took away money he had kept at his house after breaking open the front door. Rangaswamy had drawn money from the bank at Koushika the same day. He had got the money from the government against the land he had lost for the Yagachi project.

Hassan SP R. Srinivasa Gowda said at a press conferene in Hassan on Friday that the accused was one among three sons of the complainant. He was aware that his father had withdrawn money from the bank. Fearing that he would not get a share in the amount, he took it away when his father had gone out.

The police cracked the case within four days, he said and also congratulated the team of officers led by Police Inspector Arokiyappa for the investigation.