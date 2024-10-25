ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for stealing cash and jewels from car

Published - October 25, 2024 07:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A real estate agent has been arrested for allegedly stealing cash and jewels from a car parked near a hospital in Banaswadi on September 19. 

A woman had parked her car near a hospital and rushed inside where her husband was admitted for treatment, forgetting her bag with cash and jewels in the front seat of the car. By the time she remembered the same and rushed out, miscreants had used a tool, broke open the door and stolen the bag. 

Based on her complaint, the police arrested a man from Ejipura, who allegedly confessed to the crime. They recovered ₹2 lakh in cash, 144 grams of gold jewellery, and a car from him. 

