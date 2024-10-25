GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested for stealing cash and jewels from car

Published - October 25, 2024 07:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A real estate agent has been arrested for allegedly stealing cash and jewels from a car parked near a hospital in Banaswadi on September 19. 

A woman had parked her car near a hospital and rushed inside where her husband was admitted for treatment, forgetting her bag with cash and jewels in the front seat of the car. By the time she remembered the same and rushed out, miscreants had used a tool, broke open the door and stolen the bag. 

Based on her complaint, the police arrested a man from Ejipura, who allegedly confessed to the crime. They recovered ₹2 lakh in cash, 144 grams of gold jewellery, and a car from him. 

Published - October 25, 2024 07:56 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / theft & burglary / crime / police

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.