ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for setting fire to parked bikes in Bengaluru

Published - September 24, 2024 06:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Peenya police on Tuesday arrested a 25-year-old man on the charge of setting on fire three bikes which were parked outside a paying guest facility recently. The accused has been identified as Pulkith, a resident of Mahalakshmi Layout.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the accused wanted to buy a bike but owing to financial problems he could not. Meanwhile he noticed that a student living in the paying guest facility, identified as Deepanshu Agarwal, had purchased a high-end bike a few months ago.

The accused out of jealousy decided to burn it, said the police. He walked to the paying guest facility, stole petrol from another bike, and set the high-end bike on fire, and fled.

A few residents of the PG facility noticed the bike on fire and alerted Deepanshu. By then, the bike along with two other bikes on either side were gutted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Based on a complaint, the Peenya police with the help of CCTV camera footage identified the accused and arrested him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US