Man arrested for setting fire to parked bikes in Bengaluru

Published - September 24, 2024 06:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Peenya police on Tuesday arrested a 25-year-old man on the charge of setting on fire three bikes which were parked outside a paying guest facility recently. The accused has been identified as Pulkith, a resident of Mahalakshmi Layout.

According to the police, the accused wanted to buy a bike but owing to financial problems he could not. Meanwhile he noticed that a student living in the paying guest facility, identified as Deepanshu Agarwal, had purchased a high-end bike a few months ago.

The accused out of jealousy decided to burn it, said the police. He walked to the paying guest facility, stole petrol from another bike, and set the high-end bike on fire, and fled.

A few residents of the PG facility noticed the bike on fire and alerted Deepanshu. By then, the bike along with two other bikes on either side were gutted.

Based on a complaint, the Peenya police with the help of CCTV camera footage identified the accused and arrested him.

