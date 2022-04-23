Man arrested for reckless driving on highway

Action taken after video emerges on social media

Action taken after video emerges on social media

The Chamarajanagar traffic police have arrested a man after a video emerged on social media showing him riding a motorcycle with a girl recklessly on the Chamarajanagar-Gundlupet highway.

The girl was seated on the tank. Both the rider and the girl were without helmets.

After the video drew widespread criticism, the Chamarajanagar traffic police took up a case and began tracing the vehicle and its owner.

Based on the registration number of vehicle and inquiries, the rider was traced to Shivapura village in H.D. Kote taluk. The rider Swamy S.C. was arrested and the motorcycle was seized on Friday.

A statement from the police said action had been taken against the accused as per law.