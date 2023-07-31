ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for raping his minor daughter

July 31, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Bidar Police have arrested a man on the charge of raping his minor daughter in Basavakalyan taluk of Bidar district.

The incident is said to have happened during the COVID-19 lockdown and it came to light recently.

The accused repeatedly molested his daughter when there was no one in the house, during the lockdown.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Bidar Superintendent of Police Channabasavanna S.L. said that a case has been registered under Sections 376, 372 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US