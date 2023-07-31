Man arrested for raping his minor daughter

July 31, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Bidar Police have arrested a man on the charge of raping his minor daughter in Basavakalyan taluk of Bidar district.

The incident is said to have happened during the COVID-19 lockdown and it came to light recently.

The accused repeatedly molested his daughter when there was no one in the house, during the lockdown.

Bidar Superintendent of Police Channabasavanna S.L. said that a case has been registered under Sections 376, 372 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) Act.