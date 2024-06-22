ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for rape and attempt to murder of minor

Updated - June 22, 2024 06:45 pm IST

Published - June 22, 2024 06:38 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

File image for representation.

The Lingasagur police arrested an accused for allegedly raping a minor girl and attempting to murder her in Gundasagar village in Lingasagur taluk of Raichur district on Friday.

On receiving information, Pundalik M. Patatar, Police Inspector, rushed to the village and arrested the accused, Basavaraj Dyamappa Adapur, 25.

According to the complaint lodged by the minor victim, the accused raped her and attempted to kill her when she had gone to attend the call of nature on the outskirts of the village on Friday noon.

A case was registered under sections 323, 324, 376, and 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) 2012.

